Danakali (LON:DNK) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Danakali Limited (LON:DNK) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01). Approximately 450,811 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,773% from the average daily volume of 15,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.44 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Danakali in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Danakali alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.99. The stock has a market cap of £1.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38.

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.