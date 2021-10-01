DAO Maker (DAO) Reaches Market Cap of $125.86 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.42 or 0.00007132 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 38.7% against the dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $125.86 million and $11.33 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00066453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00105565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00142793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,872.30 or 0.99934822 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.63 or 0.06817105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

