Darcie Peck Sells 5,407 Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Director Darcie Peck sold 5,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $12,003.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LPTH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.12. 79,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,671. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $57.23 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.35. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 148,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 25,306 shares during the last quarter. 22.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.53.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

