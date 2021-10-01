Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Update

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 370.0% from the August 31st total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In related news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 17,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $97,560.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 406,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,526.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel S. Hatlen sold 18,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $115,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,237 shares of company stock worth $398,075 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAIO. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the second quarter valued at about $1,421,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Data I/O by 10.6% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 418,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Data I/O by 78.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Data I/O by 19.7% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Data I/O by 1.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 42.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. Data I/O has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

