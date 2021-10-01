David M. Obstler Sells 15,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $2,073,450.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, David M. Obstler sold 1,704 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $232,323.36.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,422. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.44. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $150.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -851.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Datadog’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Datadog by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after buying an additional 5,600,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,019 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,071,000 after acquiring an additional 305,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,510 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

