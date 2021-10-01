Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,867. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

