Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Holdings Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,303 shares of company stock worth $4,708,416 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.71.

NYSE:DECK opened at $360.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.79. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $221.94 and a 1 year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

