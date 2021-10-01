Deeper Network (DPR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.85 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $91.85 million and $2.85 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00066379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00105071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00142022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $48,042.93 or 1.00146485 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.63 or 0.06817105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,906,186 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

