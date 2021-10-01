DeepOnion Trading Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $1,601.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000826 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00025670 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00030443 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,568,335 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.