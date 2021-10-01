Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Trading Down 0.4%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) dropped 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.52. Approximately 28,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 45,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.01% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

