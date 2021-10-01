Delbert M. Humenik Sells 50,020 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 50,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $1,222,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $167,960.08.

On Thursday, August 26th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $8,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18.

Shares of SEMrush stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 236,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,703. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at $655,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth $4,764,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth $4,163,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

