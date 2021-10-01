DeltaChain Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the US dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.51 or 0.00639497 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001166 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.32 or 0.00964609 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DELTA is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

