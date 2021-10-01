Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 178.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,174 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,978 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 1.76% of Riverview Bancorp worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 52.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 141.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.89. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $7.79.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 26.21%. Research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RVSB. Raymond James boosted their price target on Riverview Bancorp from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

