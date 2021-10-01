Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.19% of Stewart Information Services worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 57.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

STC opened at $63.26 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $40.95 and a 1-year high of $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.32.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $818.81 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

