Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Invests $1.31 Million in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.52% of Oil-Dri Co. of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ODC opened at $35.00 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $259.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

