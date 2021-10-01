Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Raises Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.24% of The York Water worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in The York Water by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The York Water by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in The York Water by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in The York Water by 512.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 25,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The York Water by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The York Water alerts:

YORW stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The York Water Company has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.23.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for The York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.