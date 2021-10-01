Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Reduces Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,118 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.29% of Heritage Financial worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 555,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,301,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,634,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth $321,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $917.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $62.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.