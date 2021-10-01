Depth Token (DEP) Price Hits $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Depth Token has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $78,907.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Depth Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Depth Token has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00054844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00115906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.48 or 0.00211842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Depth Token Coin Profile

Depth Token (DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling Depth Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Depth Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Depth Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

