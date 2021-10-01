Derek J. Maetzold Sells 10,000 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $659,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $247,908.54.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00.

CSTL stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.34. The company had a trading volume of 233,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,482. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after buying an additional 80,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,883,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after buying an additional 528,696 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

