Derek J. Maetzold Sells 10,000 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $659,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $247,908.54.
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00.
CSTL stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.34. The company had a trading volume of 233,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,482. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $107.69.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after buying an additional 80,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,883,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after buying an additional 528,696 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
See Also: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.