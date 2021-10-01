Desjardins Lowers Heritage Cannabis (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Price Target to C$0.20

Heritage Cannabis (OTCMKTS:HERTF) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HERTF remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 166,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,045. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06. Heritage Cannabis has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.19.
About Heritage Cannabis
