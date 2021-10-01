Desjardins Lowers Heritage Cannabis (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Price Target to C$0.20

Heritage Cannabis (OTCMKTS:HERTF) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HERTF remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 166,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,045. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06. Heritage Cannabis has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.19.

About Heritage Cannabis

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is a development stage company, which grows, sells, and distributes medical cannabis. It operates through its subsidiaries PhyeinMed Inc and CannaCure Corp. The firm focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions.

