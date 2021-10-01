Deutsche Bank AG Buys 28,942 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,942 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.22% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $19,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 918,372 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,190,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,034,000 after buying an additional 349,637 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FRT opened at $117.99 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.81.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on FRT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

