Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,491 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $19,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SNY opened at $48.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.