Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $222.06 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $165.02 and a 12 month high of $234.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

