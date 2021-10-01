Deutsche Bank AG Has $16.63 Million Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,654 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.38% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $16,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $641,101,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,236,000 after acquiring an additional 72,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,241,000 after acquiring an additional 41,957 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 559,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,110,000 after acquiring an additional 40,191 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 370,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,719,000 after acquiring an additional 61,703 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.11.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.75. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.68 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.