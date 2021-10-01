Deutsche Bank AG Has $17.06 Million Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 505.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 73,412 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.49% of Allegiant Travel worth $17,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 51.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.55.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $195.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.99 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.52 and its 200 day moving average is $211.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $112.71 and a one year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

