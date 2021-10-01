Deutsche Bank AG Has $18.27 Million Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,706 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.21% of Kohl’s worth $18,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 4,141.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,139 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $62,026,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $14,187,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 472,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after buying an additional 229,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,847,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $47.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.94.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

