Deutsche Bank AG Has $20.53 Million Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,038 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.72% of Livent worth $20,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 18,518.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.78, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $27.27.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LTHM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

