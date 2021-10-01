Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SCFLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF remained flat at $$7.78 during midday trading on Friday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Schaeffler had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Research analysts predict that Schaeffler will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

