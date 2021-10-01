Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of VLEEY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,093. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

