Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of VLEEY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,093. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

