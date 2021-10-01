Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

DEO traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,951. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $129.16 and a fifty-two week high of $202.35. The stock has a market cap of $122.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.64 and its 200-day moving average is $187.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after buying an additional 494,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 396.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after acquiring an additional 289,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 19,407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 199,894 shares during the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

