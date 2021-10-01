Diamond (DMD) Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Diamond has a market cap of $9.60 million and $71,081.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.64 or 0.00005499 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Diamond has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001761 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00049867 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,632,887 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

