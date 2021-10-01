DigitalBits (XDB) One Day Volume Tops $6.95 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $313.16 million and $6.95 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.96 or 0.00364225 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001987 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.59 or 0.00854050 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

