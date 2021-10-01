Digix Gold Token (DGX) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.48 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be bought for about $46.58 or 0.00097004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $3.48 million and $5,389.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,637 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

