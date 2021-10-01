Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 57,965 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,170,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,965 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of International Business Machines worth $611,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $5,085,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

NYSE:IBM traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.93. 152,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,176,379. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.61 and its 200-day moving average is $140.46. The stock has a market cap of $127.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.