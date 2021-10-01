Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,536,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of Accenture worth $747,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.74. 27,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $212.45 and a 1-year high of $345.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.60.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

