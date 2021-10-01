Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,664,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,621 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of Amgen worth $649,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 11.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.70.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.11. The stock had a trading volume of 51,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.85. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

