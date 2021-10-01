Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,066,189 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,998,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.49% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $734,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 577,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after buying an additional 40,340 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 27,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

BMY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.28. The company had a trading volume of 369,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,572,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

