Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250,117 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100,046 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.96% of Cigna worth $770,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.79. 22,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $160.37 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.20.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

