DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60,182 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNP opened at $10.66 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

