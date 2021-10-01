DogeCash (DOGEC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $105.00

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. DogeCash has a market cap of $466,531.84 and $105.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00020124 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001953 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 140% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000641 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 15,858,977 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

DogeCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

