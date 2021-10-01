Dogecoin Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion and approximately $1.28 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $166.66 or 0.00344971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000634 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,515,107,336 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

