Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Board of Directors Initiates Stock Buyback Program

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

DLTR stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,063,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,959. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

