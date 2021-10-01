Don-key (DON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $335,635.00

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Don-key has a market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $335,635.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001390 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Don-key has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00350328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000644 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Don-key

DON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,682,635 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

