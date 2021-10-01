Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,838 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Donaldson by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Donaldson by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Donaldson stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.76. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.