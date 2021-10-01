Donut (DONUT) Achieves Market Cap of $861,957.48

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Donut has a market capitalization of $861,957.48 and approximately $4,893.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Donut has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00066379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00105071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00142022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $48,042.93 or 1.00146485 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.72 or 0.06776189 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

