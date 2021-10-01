Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Major Shareholder Omaha Corp Boston Sells 900,000 Shares

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $15,588,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 171,975 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $3,341,474.25.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $521,939.25.

On Monday, September 13th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 191,020 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $3,715,339.00.

Shares of DFH stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.85. 71,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,255. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $365.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.67 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter worth $117,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Finders Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

