DT Midstream (DTM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/29/2021 – DT Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

9/28/2021 – DT Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

9/14/2021 – DT Midstream is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – DT Midstream is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – DT Midstream is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE DTM opened at $46.24 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $48.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

