DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Tops $1.20

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00053843 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00024104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006555 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

