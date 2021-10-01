Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Up 327.6% in September

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 327.6% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DUFRY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 336,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,898. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Dufry has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DUFRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dufry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Oddo Bhf raised Dufry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

