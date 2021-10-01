Dynavax Technologies’ (DVAX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DVAX. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

DVAX traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.84. 185,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.77 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545 in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 515.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

